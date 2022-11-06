A few warm days until a big temperature swing

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Generally dry and clear weather is expected for the week. Temperatures are warming up and the winds won’t be strong.

Today looks nice with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. It also won’t be windy.

We have several warm and dry days ahead. Then the next cold front arrives late Thursday bringing low rain chances and much colder air.

7 Day Forecast
