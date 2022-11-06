A few more warm days until a big temperature drop
First Alert Forecast
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:
Tonight’s low will be near 47°. A weak cool front moves in tonight that will lower temperatures a few degrees Monday.
Afternoon highs will remain above average through Thursday. A strong cold front Thursday night will provide a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday, but more significantly bring a huge drop in temperatures that will take us through next weekend.
