A few more warm days until a big temperature drop

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:

Tonight’s low will be near 47°. A weak cool front moves in tonight that will lower temperatures a few degrees Monday.

Afternoon highs will remain above average through Thursday. A strong cold front Thursday night will provide a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday, but more significantly bring a huge drop in temperatures that will take us through next weekend.

7 Day Forecast
