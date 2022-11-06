Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An Amtrak train hit and killed someone while passing through Castlewood State Park Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Metro West Fire Protection District is at the scene of the fatal accident, which happened around 4 p.m. A spokesperson for the department said there were passengers on the train at the time. The St. Louis County Police Department said its responding officers found a man lying on the ground near Kiefer Creek Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train runs through the southern end of the park and crosses Kiefer Creek Road there, an online map shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

