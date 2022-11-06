2 killed in south St. Louis shooting

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.

No other information was immediately known about the victims.

