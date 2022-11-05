Triple shooting leaves 1 woman dead and 2 women hospitalized in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville.

At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they then checked the property further and found two more women suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a Belleville hospital. One woman is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that this incident began as a domestic disturbance inside the home. They believe the suspect became violent during the disturbance and shot all three victims.

The victims and the suspect are all related, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Belleville police at (618)-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at (866)-371-8477.

