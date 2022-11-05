Sunshine, Dry Weather & Above Average Temperatures Sunday - Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:

The winds are subsiding. Generally clear skies & dry weather is expected through Wednesday.

Sunday looks nice with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. It also won’t be windy.

We have several warm and dry days ahead. Then the next cold front arrives late Thursday bringing rain and much colder air.

7 Day Forecast
