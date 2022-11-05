South City neighborhood looks for ways to be proactive about crime

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Neighbors in south St. Louis are stepping up to take back their community that is seeing a spike in crime.

Local business owners will host a safety conference on Saturday that will give residents the tools to fight back against criminals.

“People start to feel helpless and a little hopeless with hearing about so much crime and having it affect them personally,” says Caya Aufiero, president of the Dutchtown Community Improvement District.

The Dutchtown Community Improvement District will host its first Safety Summit on November 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Neighborhood Innovation Center on Meramec Street.

“There really are some things you could do on your own. Instead of worrying all the time, you can be proactive,” says Aufiero.

The group will bring speakers and products to help residents protect their property, including anti-theft tools for cars.

“How do you prevent people from stealing your catalytic converters? It’s a hot topic right now,” she says. “We have several different ways that we can help you do that.”

The Dutchtown Safety Conference will also showcase a new camera system designed to read license plates. The technology will be used throughout the district to store surveillance footage by date, time and even car color.

St. Louis police tell News 4 they are deploying more officers to Dutchtown as the area has seen a spike in crime ranging from gunfights, burglaries and deadly car crashes. However, the department is short on officers and resources.

For Aufiero, this is an opening to step up instead of being forced out.

“You just can’t get a better city than St. Louis so why wouldn’t we want to stay,” she said.

For more information about the Safer Dutchtown Conference. contact Caya Aufiero at cayaa@dtcid.org or John Chen at centerjohn@nicstl.org.

