Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August.

Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.

He was also charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon. He was last seen in East St. Louis, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.