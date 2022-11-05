Man killed, woman wounded in shooting just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting that happened just north of downtown St. Louis Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 15th Street, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood, just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the face and the chest. The woman was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

