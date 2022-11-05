Man killed, woman wounded in shooting just north of downtown St. Louis

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting that happened just north of downtown St. Louis Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 15th Street, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood, just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the face and the chest. The woman was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 Morning Update: November 5
News 4 Morning Update: November 5
drugs
St. Louis police ask judge to force city’s top prosecutor to clear evidence shelves of drugs
Ollie Raymand dies at 92
Former KMOV weatherman Ollie Raymand dies at 92
text
Election calls, texts expose easily accessible personal information