Former KMOV weatherman Ollie Raymand dies at 92

(KMOV) -- Longtime KMOV weatherman Ollie Raymand died on October 13 at 92 years old. He was on air for more than 20 years and was part of the station’s success in the 70s and 80s.

Raymand was laid to rest Friday. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, which is also when he learned about the weather.

He eventually landed a job at KMOV and won two Emmy awards during his time there. He also hosted many shows, including “Saturday at the Chase.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.