Former KMOV weatherman Ollie Raymand dies at 92

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) -- Longtime KMOV weatherman Ollie Raymand died on October 13 at 92 years old. He was on air for more than 20 years and was part of the station’s success in the 70s and 80s.

Raymand was laid to rest Friday. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, which is also when he learned about the weather.

He eventually landed a job at KMOV and won two Emmy awards during his time there. He also hosted many shows, including “Saturday at the Chase.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

drugs
St. Louis police ask judge to force city’s top prosecutor to clear evidence shelves of drugs
text
Election calls, texts expose easily accessible personal information
FBI
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to threats against synagogues in New Jersey after FBI warning
Ollie Raymand dies at 92
Ollie Raymand dies at 92