First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds through the morning, chilly by afternoon

Weather Discussion: Strong winds and a lot of rain impacted us overnight. You may wake up to a few downed tree limbs or items thrown about your yard. Expect a fresh blanket of leaves on the ground that will need raking. Because of the winds, we have issued a First Alert for the morning.

Temperatures will rapidly fall through the morning with cold air moving in behind the cold front. We’ve already reached the highest temperature of the day with morning temperatures in the 60s. Grab a jacket because afternoon temperatures will sit in the lower 50s.

Sunday looks much better with more sun and the grass drying out. It also won’t be windy, and temperatures will sit close to 70°.

We’ll have a couple of warm and dry days ahead until next weekend when the next cold front arrives Friday bringing rain and chilly air.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.