Author hoping to inspire kids to believe in themselves to sign copies of her book in Metro East

By KMOV Staff
Nov. 5, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The author of a book that inspires kids to be their best and believe in themselves will be signing copies in the St. Louis area.

Stephanie Swanson wrote “Believe in Yourself: Sarah’s Story.” She will be signing copies at the Cahokia Heights Library from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 12.

