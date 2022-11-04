Thousands take advantage of ‘no excuse’ absentee voting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Thousands of voters across the St. Louis region won’t be going to the polls on election day, because they’ve already voted. The 2022 midterm election is the first major election in Missouri where voters don’t need to have an excuse to vote absentee in the final two weeks before an election.

Dorothy Simmons cast a no excuse absentee ballot at the St. Louis Board of Elections office at 300 N. Tucker.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think more people will want to come out and vote,” she said.

According to St. Louis election officials, more than 9,800 no excuse absentee ballots have been cast. That’s a 158% jump from the number of absentee votes cast before the last midterm election in 2018.

Ben Borgmeyer is the co-director of the St. Louis Board of Elections.

“Whether it’s frequent voters who are finding a way to vote or people who are now interested in this election, I do think that voters, the word’s getting out there and they’re utilizing it,” he said.

Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker told News 4 that around 150 people are walking in to vote each day. He said that compares to 15-25 a day in previous elections.

In Jefferson County, more than 3,000 people have taken advantage of no excuse absentee voting. That’s according to County Clerk Ken Waller.

“You know a lot of people don’t want to go to the polls Tuesday. They want to come in and get it out of the way,” he said.

Absentee voting locations will be open for no excuse voting on Saturday morning and then all day on Monday. If you have any questions about absentee ballots or other aspects of voting in Missouri, you can ask Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about them when he hosts a Facebook live Q & A on Monday at 6 p.m.

