The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides toys for local families

ST. LOUIS (SALVATION ARMY) -- Every Christmas, there are children who do not receive gifts because their families are struggling and cannot afford the expense. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides these toys for local families for their children. The program has been running since 1979 and last year over 4000 angels were ‘adopted’ throughout the St. Louis area.

It’s easy to get involved by ‘adopting an angel’. The Salvation Army has a list of local children’s Christmas gift wishes available online. Members of the public are Invited to ‘adopt an angel’ by purchasing the gift or gifts requested by a particular child. These gifts can be delivered to one of The Salvation Army locations throughout the St. Louis area.

You can also support Angel Tree by making a direct donation towards The Salvation Army. Your support will mean The Salvation Army ensures boys and girls across the St. Louis Metropolitan area experience all the joy that Christmas has to offer.

The Angel Tree program Is part of the 75th anniversary of The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign, a historic tradition that rings in the Christmas season throughout the region. This special anniversary showcases the dedication and generosity of our region to create a community where everyone has opportunity and access to vital resources.

Local businesses and community groups are invited to put up an angel tree this season, decorated with Angels available for adoption. To find out how to host an Angel Tree (In-Person or Virtually) contact the Angel Tree Coordinator, Lauren Shelton at Lauren.Shelton@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 314-646-3000.

Learn more about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program here.

