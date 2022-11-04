Missouri Voter Guide
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
- Click here to register to vote
- Click here to look up a sample ballot
- Click here to find a polling place
U.S. Senate – Missouri
- Republican Eric Schmitt
- Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District.
- His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a liberal takeover in the House and Senate, we need a proven Conservative to take the fight to the Senate and save our values, our culture, and our country.”
- Schmitt has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has he filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here for his campaign website.
- Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine
- Busch Valentine is a fourth-generation Missourian. She is the daughter of Gertrude Buholzer Busch and August (Gussie) Anheuser Busch Jr.
- Her campaign website states she “is running for U.S. Senate to put politics aside, to stand up for all the families who are just barely getting by, and put Missourians first.
- Click here to view her one-on-interview with News 4. She has not filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here for her campaign website
Missouri State Auditor
- Republican Scott Fitzpatrick
- Fitzpatrick served in the House of Representatives for six years before Governor Mike Parson appointed him to serve as State Treasurer. “As your State Auditor, I will continue to serve with the same conservative values I learned in business and have applied to my public service. Protecting taxpayers will be my top priority,” reads his campaign website.
- Fitzpatrick has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has he filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here for his campaign website
- Democrat Alan Green
- Green is a former Missouri State Legislator and was also an advisor to two St. Louis County Executives.
- “Missouri needs a State Auditor who will make independent choices with unquestionable integrity based on the interest of our citizens. I am that person,” reads his campaign website.
- Green has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has he filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here for his campaign website
Missouri Amendment 1
- Amendment 1 would amend the Missouri Constitution to authorize the state treasurer to invest state funds in highly rated municipal securities.
Missouri Amendment 3
- The initiative would legalize the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacturing, and sale of marijuana for personal use for persons who are 21 years old or older; allow individuals convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses to petition to be released from incarceration and/or have their records expunged; and impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
Missouri Amendment 4
- Amendment 4 would allow the legislature to pass a law through December 2026 that requires a city to increase funding for a police force that was established by a state board of police commissioners without reimbursing that city. The amendment would provide an exception to an existing constitutional provision prohibiting the legislature from requiring the state to reimburse local governments for any new or increased service or activity the legislature requires
Missouri Amendment 5
- Amendment 5 would create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as an administrative department within the state’s executive branch. As of 2022, the Missouri National Guard is part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Missouri Constitutional Convention Question
- Since 1962, Missourians have been asked every twenty years if they would like to convene a constitutional convention to revise the constitution
U.S. House District 1
- Democrat Cori Bush
- Bush currently represents the district after making history as the first nurse and the first Black woman ever to represent Missouri in federal office.
- Busch has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has she filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here to view her campaign website.
- Republican Andrew Jones Jr.
- Jones rose through the ranks at Ameren before moving to his current position as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Southwest Electric.
- Jones has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has he filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here to view his campaign website.
U.S. House District 2
- Republican Ann Wagner
- Wagner currently holds the seat in Congress. Her campaign website states she understands “conservative Christian family values.”
- Wagner has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has she filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here to view her campaign website.
- Democrat Trish Gunby
- Gunby has spent the last three years representing Missouri’s 99th House District in Jefferson City. Prior to serving in the Stat Capitol, she volunteered and served with advocacy groups within her church and community.
- Click here to view her campaign website.
- Click here to view the questionnaire she filled out for News 4.
- Click here to view her one-on-one interview with News 4.
U.S. House District 3
- Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer
- Luetkemeyer was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008. He has 30 years of experience as a small businessman.
- Luetkemeyer has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has she filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here to view his campaign website.
- Democrat Bethany Mann
- Mann grew up in Foristell and currently lives in Brentwood. She is a technology specialist.
- Mann has declined to sit down with News 4, nor has she filled out the questionnaire sent by News 4.
- Click here to view her campaign website.
St. Louis County Executive
- Democrat Sam Page
- Page served as the Chair of the St. Louis County Council for three consecutive terms before becoming County Executive.
- “The County deserves to move forward, and I’m the right person to lead the way,” his campaign website states.
- Click here to view his one-on-one interview with News 4, and the questionnaire he filed out.
- Click here to view his campaign website.
- Republican Mark Mantovani
- Mantovani was born and raised in Affton. He previously managed all company operations of St. Louis-based Ansira. He formerly served two terms as Chairman of the Board of Partnership for downtown St. Louis, was on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the St. Louis Zoo and was a Director of the St. Louis Sports Commission.
- “We need to restore ethical government to St. Louis County. As a community and business leader, I pledge myself to work morning, noon and night to restore integrity and effectiveness to STL County government and create a community that we can be proud of and a place that we can feel good about passing along to our children and grandchildren,” reads his website.
- Click here to view his one-on-one interview with News 4.
- Click here to view his campaign website.
St. Louis City Board of Alderman President
- Democrat Jack Coatar
- Coatar has been a Seventh Ward Alderman for seven years. He is also an active member of the Soulard Restoration Group.
- According to his campaign website, “Jack believes that all St. Louisans deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and have access to equitable, high-quality City services.”
- Click here to view his campaign website
- Democrat Megan Green
- Green moved to St. Louis in 2005. She became the Alderwoman of the 15th Ward in 2014.
- “Megan Green is a champion for economic, racial, and environmental justice in St. Louis City,” it states under the policy overview section of her campaign website.
- Click here to view her campaign website.
- News 4 sat down with both candidates. Click here to watch.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.