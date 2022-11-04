Join KMOV to kickoff the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign

(WVIR)
By The Salvation Army
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Tree of Lights Is a historic tradition that rings In the Christmas season throughout the region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign that touches the lives of millions of people each year.

There are many ways to get support and get involved with the Tree of Lights campaign - from bellringing to adopting an angel as part of the Angel Tree campaign or directly donating to The Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle campaign offers volunteer opportunities to assist with fundraising by ringing bells at the famous Salvation Army red kettles located throughout the St. Louis area. Volunteers can also set up a virtual kettle to help raise funds. Sign up at www.registertoring.com.

The official Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, November 19th from 5 p.m. featuring the Tree of Lights Co-Chairs - Rick Horton, Marty Lyons and The Salvation Army Brass Band. News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones will emcee the event.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides toys for local families
The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday
Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
State Tech Invites you to Show-Me State Tech (Open House) w/ Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud