Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced dead at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. He was serving a 26-year sentence after being convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a child. He started serving his sentence in November of 2016, the statement said.

An autopsy will be conducted.

