Illinois Voter Guide
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Governor
- Democrat JB Pritzker
- Pritzker became Governor in 2019. Before being voted into office, he led a non-profit business incubator.
- “I’m proud of the progress we have already made, and there is so much more to do for working families. As we continue to tackle this pandemic and overcome issues working families are facing, I’m confident in our ability to meet the challenge and continue to get big things done for the people of Illinois,” reads his campaign website.
- Republican Darren Bailey
- Bailey was born in Louisville and now operates a farm with his sons. In 2018 he was elected to serve the Illinois House of Representatives 109th district. He currently represents the 55th district in the Illinois State Senate.
- “There’s nothing that’s wrong with Illinois that can’t be fixed by some conservative common sense. I’ll fight for the working people, not the political elites,” states his campaign website.
- Libertarian Scott Schluter
- Schluter currently works as a Diesel Technician and is a United States Air Force veteran of six years. He is also the Chair of the Southern Illinois Libertarian Party and Sr. Vice-Commander of VFW Post 1301.
- “Illinoisans have been fighting against bad policy for decades. We are over-taxed, over-regulated, and under-represented. Our elected officials have forgotten who they work for and what their job is. We have been sold out for money and power. We deserve better. Together, we will build a better Illinois,” reads his campaign website.
U.S. Senate
- Democrat Tammy Duckworth
- Duckworth is an Iraq War Veteran. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 after she spent two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Republican Kathy Salvi
- Salvi passed the Bar in 1984 and then served as a judicial clerk to Honorable Justice Harry D. Strouse of the Second Appellate District. She then became an Assistant Public Defender with the Lake County Public Defender’s Office, and then moved into private practice.
- Libertarian Bill Redpath
- Redpath is a former Chairman of the LNC. He is also one of 14 inductees into the Libertarian Party’s Hall of Liberty.
Amendment 1
- A “yes” vote supports establishing a state constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their choosing to negotiate “wages, hours, and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
U.S. House District 12
- Republican Mike Bost
- Bost has represented Illinois’ 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015. Before serving in Congress, he spent two decades in the Illinois House of Representatives and was the House Republican Caucus Chair.
- Democrat Homer Markel
- Markel is a Navy veteran and former Union president. He spent nearly 27 years working with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
U.S. House District13
- Democrat Nikki Budzinski
- Budzinski interned for former Congressman Dick Gephardt, former Senator Paul Simon, and Planned Parenthood. She then worked for the IAFF Firefighters’ union and later as Governor Pritzker’s senior advisor on labor issues.
- Republican Regan Deering
- Deering is a small business owner who has experience as an educator and is an active philanthropist in Decatur. She has also served as Capital Campaign Chair for the Northeast Community Fund and as chair of the Decatur Public School Foundation.
U.S. House District 15
- Republican Mary Miller
- Miller represents the district currently and is on the Agriculture Committee and Education & Labor Committee. She also teaches Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
- Democrat Paul Lange
- Lange is a commodity broker at D&S Commodities. He has lived in the Quincy area since 1974.
