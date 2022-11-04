First Alert Weather Day Tonight-Saturday Morning: High Winds, Rain On The Way Too

Weather Discussion: A First Alert Weather Day today due to increasingly gusty winds. Peak winds should occur overnight with gusts in excess of 50 mph.

Rain chances increase this evening and overnight as a sharp cold front moves through the area. Showers and storms will move in from the west beginning this evening and the rain and storms should clear the area by mid morning Saturday. A much cooler day Saturday. It will be blustery early but wind should continue to wind down through the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling during the day with temperatures around daybreak near 60 and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

We’ll turn it around on Sunday with sunny skies, light wind and pleasant temperatures.

Enjoy the mild temperatures Sunday and most of next week as it may get colder by next Friday as another cold front moves through.

