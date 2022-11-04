Eastbound lane closure on I-270 in Madison Co. this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an eastbound lane closure on I-270 beginning Saturday morning, Nov. 5.

IDOT says the lane closure will be between Riverview Drive in Mo. and IL Route 3 starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, weather permitting. Crews will be conducting bridge deck repairs during this time.

All lanes are expected to be opened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 5 a.m.

IDOT is urging drivers to slow down and be alert for changing road conditions while traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction Company II, LLC of Chicago, Ill.

