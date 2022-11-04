ARPA funds dedicated to infrastructure, small businesses in St. Louis County
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Nearly $20 million will be set aside for infrastructure projects in St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill Friday that dedicates $18.5 million in federal relief money for infrastructure projects as well as small business assistance.
Page said $15 million will be put towards infrastructure and $3.5 million will go to businesses and workforce development programs.
