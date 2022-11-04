ARPA funds dedicated to infrastructure, small businesses in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Nearly $20 million will be set aside for infrastructure projects in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill Friday that dedicates $18.5 million in federal relief money for infrastructure projects as well as small business assistance.

Page said $15 million will be put towards infrastructure and $3.5 million will go to businesses and workforce development programs.

