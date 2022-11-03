Where to vote absentee before election day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anyone in Missouri can file a no-excuse absentee ballot in the two weeks before election day. The City of St. Louis has four locations where you can cast a ballot prior to November 8.

The absentee polling places are Buder Library, Julia Davis Library, Schlafly Library and the St. Louis City Election Board. The library locations will be open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday, 12-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The election board will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and this Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Buder Library(4401 Hampton Avenue)

Julia Davis Library (4415 Natural Bridge Avenue)

Schlafly Library (225 Euclid Avenue)

St. Louis City Election Board (300 Tucker Boulevard)

There will be 12 polling places on election day, which can be found on this website.

