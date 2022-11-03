A Warm Stretch Before The Rain & Wind Hits Late Friday

Weather Discussion: The normal high for the next couple of days is 61. I’m forecasting a high of 78 degrees this afternoon. The record high is 82 degrees, set back in 1987. It will be slightly breezy at times today and tonight with wind gusts to 20 mph.

It gets a little breezy/windy starting today through Saturday. The winds really ramp up starting Friday morning with gusts to 30 mph. Winds are at their strongest Friday night into Saturday morning when gusts could reach 45 mph.

Rain moves in late Friday into early Saturday. Rain ends by midday Saturday and then clouds will move out. It will be windy and cooler Saturday.

Next week looks pleasant Sunday through Thursday with plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and above average temperatures.

