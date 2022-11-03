UPS to add seasonal workers through hiring events

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- UPS plans to hire nearly 2,000 seasonal workers in the St. Louis area ahead of its busy holiday season.

The company will hold hiring events in St. Louis and Earth City Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The locations are 520 South Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis and 13818 Rider Trail North in Earth City.

UPS is looking for people to fill warehouse, driver helper and private vehicle driver positions. A list of in-person and virtual events can be found here. Those unable to attend a hiring event can also apply online.

