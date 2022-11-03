Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour to stop at Enterprise Center this coming spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour has announced it will be stopping at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center this coming Spring.

The show, which features Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

This tour kicks off in Canada and then begins in the U.S. on May 4. It will conclude at Rhett’s hometown in Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2023.

In total, the Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour will include 40 cities. It’s produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon.

