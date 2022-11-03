Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not say his name or exact age but identified him as a teenager.

One passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

