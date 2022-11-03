St. Louis County launches program for those with an outstanding warrant to ask for new court dates without arrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is launching a program to allow people with active warrants for traffic and nonviolent offenses to request a new court date without any fear of being arrested.

Fresh Start Fridays allow those with active warrants to go online every Friday at 1 p.m. to speak with a judge about their warrant and what their options are. Those with a payment plan for outstanding fines can log into the virtual docket every Friday at 2 p.m. to speak with someone about extending the due date.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.