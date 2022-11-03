St. Louis County launches program for those with an outstanding warrant to ask for new court dates without arrest

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is launching a program to allow people with active warrants for traffic and nonviolent offenses to request a new court date without any fear of being arrested.

Fresh Start Fridays allow those with active warrants to go online every Friday at 1 p.m. to speak with a judge about their warrant and what their options are. Those with a payment plan for outstanding fines can log into the virtual docket every Friday at 2 p.m. to speak with someone about extending the due date.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week
The 2022 Holiday Members ornament.
Saint Louis Zoo ‘Holiday Zootique’ offers holiday gift ideas
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices