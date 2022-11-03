St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth.

On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Smith on Thursday, Nov. 3, after he admitted to committing armed robberies of a T-Mobile store in Creve Coeur on Nov. 15, 2018, a MetroPCS in Bridgeton on Nov. 21, 2018, and a Bucky’s Express gas station and a QuikTrip in Maryland Heights on Nov. 24, 2018.

According to a release, he also tried to rob a 7-Eleven in St. Louis County on Nov. 24, 2018.

Six separate employees were present during the robberies, including a woman who said Smith grabbed her and forced her to her knees.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel says Smith used his cell phone to call the stores before robbing them to see if there was a manager on duty. He thought a manager would be more likely to have access to the safe.

He would then walk by the stores, waiting for there to be no customers and only a single employee in the store before robbing it. If a customer came in during the robbery, he abandoned the robbery and fled.

On November 26, 2018, the Overland Police Department located Smith at his apartment as they were investigating a robbery of Bucky’s Express. Police searched the car that Smith rented and used during the robberies and found a duffel bag, gloves and clothing that he used at some of the robberies. They also found the firearm he used in all five robberies.

In addition to the prison time, Judge White ordered Smith to pay $25,370 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Overland Police Department, the Bridgeton Police Department, the Creve Coeur Police Department, the Maryland Heights Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel is prosecuting the case.

