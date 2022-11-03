Saint Louis Zoo ‘Holiday Zootique’ offers holiday gift ideas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is offering gift ideas for this coming holiday season!

Proceeds from all sales will go towards benefitting the animals and programs at the zoo. For more information, visit stlzoo.org/holiday.

Gift shops

Treetop Shop in ‘The Living World’ is decked out for the holidays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 24 during regular zoo hours and on nights of U.S. Bank Wild Lights. The gift shop offers animal-related clothing, plush animals, toys, books, home décor, a selection of fair trade and sustainable gifts and many items only available at the Saint Louis Zoo. There will be numerous wildlife and nature-themed ornaments on display throughout the store as well.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, shop Holiday Zootique in the Treetop Shop and receive a 10 percent discount on purchases. The zoo will offer free gift wrapping, coffee and sweet snacks in the daytime, and hors d’oeuvres and wine after 5 p.m. Guests will receive a free reusable bag for every $25 purchase and a free two-piece package of fudge from Candy Crossing for every $50 purchase.

Holiday Adoption

Adopt a Nile hippopotamus from the zoo for someone on your gift list! Those who adopt will receive a plush toy hippo with a 2022 commemorative tag, personalized adoption certificate, color photo, animal facts and more.

The holiday adoption is $60 and includes shipping and handling to anywhere in the contiguous United States. Place your order by Dec. 5 for delivery by Dec. 24. Proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals. Order adoptions online at stlzoo.org/holidayadoption; by phone at (314) 646-4771, option 2; or in person at Zoo Welcome Desks.

Gift membership

A $79 Patron-level membership includes free parking for six visits, 36 member tickets for Emerson Zooline Railroad, Emerson Dinoroarus, the Sea Lion Show, as well as zoo discounts, zoo member magazine, an e-newsletter and more. Other membership levels with more benefits are available.

The holiday gift membership includes a collectible 2022 ornament featuring the red panda. Order memberships online at stlzoo.org/holidaymembership; by phone at (314) 646-4771, option 2; or in person at Zoo Welcome Desks. Place orders by Dec. 6 for delivery by Dec. 24.

Exclusive zoo ornament

The 2022 limited-edition Saint Louis Zoo holiday ornament features a cheetah from the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel! The glass ornament is sold for $16.50. Ornaments may be purchased from Nov. 11 to Dec. 24 at zoo gift shops; online at stlzoo.org/holiday; or by phone at (314) 646-4779.

The 2022 Saint Louis Zoo Holiday Ornament features a cheetah from the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel. (Saint Louis Zoo)

Zoo gift cards

The Saint Louis Zoo will also offer zoo gift cards. These can be redeemed for souvenirs and merchandise at zoo gift shops, food and drinks, Adventure Passes, year-long memberships, admission to rides and attractions, and more. Gift cards can be purchased in any amount up to $500 at the Welcome Desks and Rentals Desks at both entrances and at all zoo gift shops, or by calling (314) 781-0900, ext. 4779.

Zoo Animal Wish List

Treat the animals by sending them something they can sniff, stomp, chew or chase! Keepers create stimulating environments for animals by introducing new foods, smells and other “toys” to provide the animals opportunities to engage in natural behaviors. Visit stlzoo.org/wishlist for their keeper-approved wish list.

