From ‘pet of the week’ to therapy dog for school shooting victims

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caesar, a dog introduced on KMOV’s “pet of the week” segment last week, has a new home and a new job.

Caesar has been adopted by an 8th-grade teacher who had students shadowing at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school, the South City school that was the scene of the Oct. 24 school shooting that left two dead and several injured.

The teacher plans on enrolling Caesar into a therapy dog training program to help her students adjust after the shooting.

