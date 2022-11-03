I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m.

They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to repair bridge decks. The lanes will reopen on Monday Nov. 7 at 5 a.m.

