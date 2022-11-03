First Alert Weather Day Friday Night-Saturday Morning: High Winds, Rain On The Way Too

Weather Discussion: A First Alert Weather Day is declared for Saturday morning due to high winds. Gusts in the advisory area due east of St. Louis could top 50 MPH, but expect high winds even if you’re not in the advisory with 40-50 MPH winds elsewhere. I’d avoid parking under tree limbs and tie down any loose object, and put down the patio umbrella. We also have a mild and near-record Friday first, then rain and a few storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

Friday will be warm again with a high of 80, close to the record of 82 from 1978. The rain moves into areas West of St. Louis by 10Pm and into the metro closer to Midnight. Showers and some thunder continue into Saturday morning, but the rain will quickly exit by late morning and expect a dry afternoon.

Saturday winds will be strongest in the pre-dawn hours, then windy and dry for the afternoon but not nearly as gusty as the early morning. Expect a cooler day, but temps will rebound Sunday into next week.

