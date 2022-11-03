Endangered Person Advisory for missing St. Louis Co. juvenile who is without necessary medication

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl, is 5′2″, 165 pounds, with short black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it. Walls is blind in one eye and wears glasses.

The incident originated from 1241 Admiral Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The police department says Walls ran away from home and is without her necessary daily medications.

Anyone who has seen Tatiyana Walls or with information related to this advisory should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-581-0080.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.