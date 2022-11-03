Elderly man missing out of Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An elderly man has been missing since October 24 out of Spanish Lake.

Police are asking for assistance in locating 79-year-old Johnie Jones. He has COPD and requires medication and oxygen.

Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds, has grey and black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen at his apartment in Spanish Lake on October 24 and later missed a medical appointment on October 31. Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

