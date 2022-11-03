Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) school will go back to virtual learning starting next week.

The Saint Louis Public Schools District made the announcement on Thursday, saying CSMB didn’t suffer as much damage from the October 24 deadly shooting. Students will return to virtual learning on November 9 with the hopes of bringing them back to the building the following week.

“We hope to have them back in the building by Monday, November 14th, however, the timeline depends on how long it takes to complete necessary repairs. That could push us to the week following Thanksgiving break, but the overarching goal is to have students in classrooms as soon as we can,” Superintendent Kelvin Adams said.

The school district said virtual learning will still be available through the remainder of the semester to any students who aren’t comfortable with going back to the building.

Teacher Jean Kirk Kuczka and student Alexzandria Bell were shot and killed on October 24 at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Former student Orlando Harris was the gunman. Responding police officers shot and killed him on the scene.

The district is still forming plans for CVPA students.

“We are allowing CVPA students time and space for healing this week,” Adams said. “We will continue to proceed slowly and let them guide us on the right time to return.”

The district is making sure a full-time therapist will be assigned and available to students for the remainder of the school year.

