UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for 10-month-old girl taken from hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert overnight for a 10-month old girl taken from St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Just after 3 a.m., troopers canceled the AMBER Alert saying the baby was found and is receiving care at a hospital. Authorities say the mother was taken into custody.

Early Thursday morning Police said the baby was last seen around 4:25 PM on Wednesday, wrapped in a pink blanket. She was taken from St. Louis Children’s Hospital by her mother, Jayana Johnson.

Authorities say the 10-month-old girl was initially brought to the hospital and determined to be in critical/unstable condition due to neglect. A protective custody order was issued and Johnson fled from the hospital with her daughter against the doctor’s orders. Johnson refuses to bring the girl back to the hospital. Doctors said the 10-month-old was in imminent threat of death if medical intervention is not received.

The AMBER Alert was canceled early Thursday morning. Authorities say the 10-month-old is now being treated at a hospital and Johnson is in custody. News 4 will be following up with authorities today to find out details about possible charges in this case.

Surveillance photo of AMBER Alert suspect Janyana Johnson (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

