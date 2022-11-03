2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis

A five-car crash in south St. Louis City killed two people and sent three others to the hospital.
A five-car crash in south St. Louis City killed two people and sent three others to the hospital.(KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped.

Paramedics took three people to hospitals for treatment and said two others died on the scene from their injuries.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash.

South Grand is closed for southbound traffic. People are asked to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

