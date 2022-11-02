A Warm Stretch Before The Rain & Wind Hits Late Friday

Weather Discussion: More mild days ahead before a system brings rain and gusty winds Friday night into Saturday.

Thursday is mild again with a high of 78, not too far from the record of 82. There will be a little more breeze but not too strong. Winds will pick up more Friday and especially Friday night into Saturday.

Friday is mild again, a high of 78 and once again not too far from the record of 82. Showers may move into western parts of our coverage area by 10PM, but most of the rain in the St. Louis metro should be closer to Midnight or later. Watch for updates on that timing.

Friday Night-Saturday morning we get hit with showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder. The lack of storm fuel should keep these storms from being too strong, but the winds will be blowing very hard. Gusts over 35 MPH are possible and it may be wise to tie down loose objects before Friday night’s wind. Rainfall will amount to 0.5″ to 1.5″ for most spots and ending late Saturday morning as it dries out for the afternoon.

Saturday will dry out, but remain windy and cooler with a high of 62. Sunday and next week the milder air returns

