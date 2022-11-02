A Warm Stretch Before The Rain Hits Late Friday

First Alert Forecast
A Mild Stretch Before The Rain Hits
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Another sunny day with a high in upper 70s. The normal high this time of year is in the low 60s and the record high is 85. Even warmer tomorrow ahead of a system that will increase winds Friday.

Rain and storms move in Friday night into Saturday. A widespread 0.5″-1.5″ of rain is expected.

We set the clocks back 1 hour to Standard Time Saturday night. Even though the sun returns on Sunday temperatures will drop off into the 60s, still above normal.

7 Day Forecast
