A Warm Stretch Before The Rain Hits Late Friday

Weather Discussion: Another sunny day with a high in upper 70s. The normal high this time of year is in the low 60s and the record high is 85. Even warmer tomorrow ahead of a system that will increase winds Friday.

Rain and storms move in Friday night into Saturday. A widespread 0.5″-1.5″ of rain is expected.

We set the clocks back 1 hour to Standard Time Saturday night. Even though the sun returns on Sunday temperatures will drop off into the 60s, still above normal.

