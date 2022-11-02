Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area.

Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This case stemmed from a traffic stop on Oct. 8, 2020 in Kansas. After stopping a van, a Geary County Sheriff’s deputy found two duffle bags with roughly 100 pounds of meth from Colorado.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Drug Enforcement Administration then arranged for the controlled delivery of the drugs to McDaniels.

McDaniels had originally planned to have Rhodes pick up the meth at a University City garage. When Rhodes arrived, he was arrested with $15,005 in cash, an assault-style weapon and a pistol. McDaniels was told that Rhodes didn’t show and was then arrested with $6,930 in cash and jewelry.

Investigators say they later found $93,820 in cash and a pistol at McDaniels’ home.

As part of their pleas, they each agreed to forfeit more than $155,000 that was seized during the investigation, as well as a 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat, a 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van and a 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

McDaniels is scheduled to be sentenced January 31 and Rhodes on February 1.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa prosecuted the case.

