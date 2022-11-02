St. Louis County searching for a woman missing with two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children.

St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was last seen in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. According to police, White has two young girls with her and has made threats to “hurt herself and everyone.”

Demi is almost two and was last seen in a purple coat, olive green leggings, and rainbow Crocs. One-year-old Riley was last seen in a pink coat, a Minnie Mouse shirt, and shorts with brown leaves on them.

Anyone who has seen White or knows where she may be is encouraged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

