St Louis City Mayor steps back on Amendment 3

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is taking a step back.

St Louis City mayor Tishaura Jones said she supports the legalization of marijuana, but not the amendment as written on the November ballot.

The mayor released a statement on Tuesday that said, “This amendment, despite having positive elements, reads like it was designed to benefit current vendors and license holders, not everyday people.”

She went on to say, “I have serious reservations toward the path to release, outlined in the amendment, and have little faith that the process will support the rights of the unjustly incarcerated in a reasonable amount of time.

