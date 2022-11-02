March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting

Poster with information regarding the March For Justice.
Poster with information regarding the March For Justice.(SLPS)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting.

Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.

Only On News 4: Mother of girl killed in CVPA shooting wants daughter to be remembered for her caring spirit

The March for Justice will begin on Kingshighway and Arsenal and will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. A lantern release will take place at 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
faith haven house
First men’s homeless shelter coming to St. Charles County
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas