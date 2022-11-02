March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting.

Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.

The March for Justice will begin on Kingshighway and Arsenal and will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. A lantern release will take place at 4:45 p.m.

