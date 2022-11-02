Hazelwood School Board meets to discuss changes at Jana Elementary School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday night News 4 learned that over 300 Jana Elementary students will be shuffled and separated into five different schools.

This was a decision made by the Hazelwood Board of Education Tuesday night.

These changes will happen in the coming weeks. It’s a surprise to parents who said their input never mattered.

“We will explode their classrooms, we will over tax their teachers and our students will be the cause of it,” said one parent at the meeting.

Students can expect to be assigned to a new school starting November 14th.

Right now Jana Elementary students are going to class virtually because of high nuclear waste levels found on the campus.

Hundreds of kids will be placed throughout Brown, Coldwater, McCurdy, walker and Barrington schools.

A decision made without parent’s consent.

“We understand the hurt that happens when you separate the environment that you feel most comfortable,” said another parent. “Now I have to go home and talk to my little girl that she has to go to another school.”

News 4 tracked down a former teacher who taught at Jana Elementary during the 70s and 80s. Louise Whittenburg, 76, lives in Texas and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

She said she’s more concerned about the consequences for the generations after her if this isn’t addressed.

“When I hear about student that I taught that are no older than my children, I am very concerned for them and I want to make sure everything that can be done is being done,” said Whittenburg. “Both proactively for them but also that we see some sort of change in legislative acts that keeps this bag it, bury it, forget about it attitude that we see with a lot of contaminates.”

News 4 also got access to emails sent by current Jana Elementary teachers to the district begging them to not continue with virtual learning.

“I know everyone is scrambling,” read one email. “I have been trying to come up with a solution other than virtual... In my opinion, virtual would only make them fall farther behind.”

The email goes on to say, “I have been at Jana for 25 years. I know my staff very well. We need to stick together to get through this.”

