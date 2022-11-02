Gov. Pritzker, Ferrero North America break ground on first-ever U.S. Kinder Bueno production facility

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Ferrero North America for the groundbreaking of Ferrero’s Bloomington, Ill. facility, the first-ever North American location to produce Kinder Bueno products.

Gov. Pritzker says this expansion will bring a $214.4 million investment to the area and create 200 new jobs over four years.

“Central Illinois sits in the heart of our nation, so it’s only fitting that it serves as the heart of Ferrero’s North American operations: CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets, and now Kinder Bueno, all made right here,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This expansion is a testament to Illinois’ quality workforce and reputation on the global stage, and especially the quality workforce right here in Central Illinois. I want to thank the entire Ferrero team for their partnership. Here’s to years of success for Ferrero and economic prosperity for the entire Bloomington-Normal metro area.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the full expansion will add 169,000 square feet that will be used to produce Kinder Bueno, a popular Ferrero premium chocolate bar that launched in the U.S. in 2019. The full facility is expected to be completed in 2024.

“This investment will fuel our momentum in North America, a strategic growth area for Ferrero. Enhancing our manufacturing capabilities in the market is key to driving our innovation agenda and advancing Ferrero’s goal of becoming a world leader in snacks and confectionery,” said Alanna Cotton, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we have with state and local leaders here, and proud that our expansion is part of Bloomington’s amazing success story.”

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit, which stipulates a goal of investing $103 million and creating 75 jobs over the next two years. A link to the full agreement can be found here.

“This groundbreaking is a logical step in what has been a series of transformational investments by Ferrero in our community,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. “Beyond providing jobs, Ferrero has been a wonderful community partner, supporting community events and organizations. We look forward to a prosperous future together.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.