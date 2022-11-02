Free beer! Cans for cans food drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Through November, Schlafly Beer, a St. Louis original and independent craft brewery, will be hosting a “cans for cans” food drive benefiting the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“This is our sixth year of hosting the ‘Cans for Cans’ initiative and, thanks to the community’s support, we’re able to increase the contribution made each year,” said Schlafly Beer’s CEO Fran Caradonna. “We feel that Schlafly has a responsibility to give back, and we’re lucky to have the support from St. Louisian who help us make a difference for local families who are fighting hunger each day. We hope to double our contribution this year and ask everyone to join us in reaching this goal.”

The St. Louis Area Foodbank serves more than 392,000 people in Missouri and Illinois, covering 26 counties in the bi-state area.

Donations can be made at all Schlafly brewpubs, including the Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles and Schlafly Highland Square.

A total of 12 canned food items can be donated to redeem six cans of beer per visit. To redeem the cans of beer proof of being over 21 with an ID will be required.

