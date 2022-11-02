First men’s homeless shelter coming to St. Charles County

ST. PETERS (KMOV) - After years of fundraising and federal grants, a shelter dedicated solely to men is opening in St. Charles County. Founders said it’s the first of its kind over the Missouri River off Interstate 70 and Mid Rivers Mall.

A freshly made bed, clean, folded towels and a full kitchen. Things many of us take for granted but are a necessity for some men in St. Charles County.

“There are places for women, children, and families to assist them and give them places to stay. I think at times, homeless men is a group that sometimes gets overlooked,” Dareth Jeffers said.

Jeffers is the founder and executive director of Faith Haven House on Mexico Road in St. Peters. Next week, it’s set to open its doors to assist and house homeless men in the area. Jeffers said it’s meant to act as transitional living from the streets to a more permanent space.

“We may be helping them get a driver’s license or an I.D. It may be simply a phone to contact places,” Jeffers explained.

With room for six unhoused men, Jeffers said it’s crucial they made strides toward regaining their independence. That way, when space opens up, new, unhoused men can move in.

“Do they need job training? Do they just need a computer and the ability to find a job? Do they need counseling?” Jeffers asked.

All things Faith Haven House can help these men by working alongside local resources and ensuring a smooth transition back into a more normal life.

“We’re gonna provide that housing, food for them, showers, and just the comforts of home and provide encouragement and support as we can along the way,” Jeffers said.

Before their November 10 opening, Jeffers told News 4 she’s still needing volunteers and donations. If you’re interested in helping out or know someone who is in need of a safe space to stay in St. Charles County, email faith.haven.house@gmail.com.

