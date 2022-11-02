Fabulous Fox Theatre to host Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced it will feature the critically-acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical this coming December.

The show will be Sunday, December 11, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Prices start at $25 and are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series. The show has been on tour for seven years and has had over 600 performances.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a tremendous way to experience this family tradition and stays true to the iconic television special,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom.

Additionally, as part of Rudolph’s partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, the show will offer a free toolkit that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to help us all celebrate our differences.

For additional information, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com and follow the latest updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.