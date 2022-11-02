Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Jefferson County election officials are reporting an increase in numbers of absentee voters over the days prior to the 2018 midterm election. All three counties estimate the number of early votes cast is running up to 20% higher this election year.

The St. Louis board of election officials in St. Clair County told News 4 that voter turnout was about the same as it was four years ago. Madison County is reporting an increase in requests for mail-in ballots.

St. Louis County election officials believe voters have embraced the first year of no-excuse absentee voting. The county’s busiest absentee polling place is the Daniel Boone library branch in Ellisville. Election officials suspect the area has a large concentration of Republican voters.

Locally, they said there appears to be higher turnout and more enthusiasm about the election in areas with more Republicans than areas with more Democratic voters.

More than 25,000 voters have cast absentee ballots in St. Louis County since Oct. 27.

You can find more information on no-excuse absentee voting in St. Louis on the St. Louis Board of Elections website. For more information on no-excuse absentee voting in St. Louis County you can visit the county’s Board of Elections website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.