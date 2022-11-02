4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden

4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden
4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden(4Hands)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New renderings show an updated look and expanded space for the popular St. Louis 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Kevin Lemp, president of 4 Hands Brewing says the expansion will allow for additional production space and a beer garden that will accommodate more guests.

They are expanding at their location on South Eighth Street just south of Downtown St. Louis. The acquisition of the neighboring business will give them an additional 25,000 sq ft of space.

4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden
4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden(4Hands)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hazelwood School Board meets to discuss changes at Jana Elementary School
Hazelwood School Board meets to discuss changes at Jana Elementary School
St. Charles County police find dozens of sex offenders in violation on Halloween
St. Charles County police find dozens of sex offenders in violation on Halloween
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
St. Charles County police find dozens of sex offenders in violation on Halloween
St. Charles County police find dozens of sex offenders in violation on Halloween
Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight
Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight