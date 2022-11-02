ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New renderings show an updated look and expanded space for the popular St. Louis 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Kevin Lemp, president of 4 Hands Brewing says the expansion will allow for additional production space and a beer garden that will accommodate more guests.

They are expanding at their location on South Eighth Street just south of Downtown St. Louis. The acquisition of the neighboring business will give them an additional 25,000 sq ft of space.

4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden (4Hands)

